Oil slick or plot twist? Jennifer Aniston gets oil thrown at her on set

Photos of Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston looking stunned and angry as a person threw oil at her surfaced on social media early Tuesday morning, July 30. She was filming for Apple TV+'s series, The Morning Show, when the incident took place.

Initially, fans of Aniston reacted with concern to the photos. However, it was soon revealed that the shocking moment was scripted and part of a scene she was shooting. The images showed Aniston in a state of surprise as a person splattered a sticky, black liquid on her, ruining her white shirt and beige pants.

In addition to Aniston, the photos featured supporting actors as they filmed a protest scene for the series. The Morning Show, which first premiered on Apple TV+ in 2019, stars Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro, and Nicole Beharie. The drama delves into the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up each day.