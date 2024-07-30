Wayanad tragedy | Filmmakers postpone project announcements; Mohanlal, Mammootty urge caution

Mollywood celebrities have postponed project announcements in the wake of the massive tragedy that unfolded in Wayanad on Tuesday morning. Film producer Listin Stephen announced their decision to postpone the announcement of an update of their movie, to express solidarity with the people of Wayanad.

The makers had initially planned to drop an update on the Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Ajayante Randaam Moshanam' at 5pm on Tuesday.

“In the context of the great disaster that occurred in Wayanad, as a mark of mourning, the announcement of our movie update, which was scheduled for 5pm has been postponed to another day,” wrote the producer on Instagram.

The makers of 'Footage', a Malayalam film starring Vishak Nair and Manju Warrier, postponed the release date of their film owing to the Wayanad tragedy. The Saiju Sreedharan directorial was initially set for release on August 2. "Prayers for the people of Wayanad. Postponing our film's release in the wake of the tragedy," announced the makers on social media.

An update by 'ARM' producer Listin Stephen. Photo: Instagram

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) cancelled the press meet regarding the upcoming Entertainment Awards night, to be held in association with the Kerala Producers Association.

Meanwhile, veteran actors Mohanlal and Mammootty also shared precautionary updates and urged people to stay safe in the wake of the disaster.