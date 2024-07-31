Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax injured in road mishap

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 03:37 PM IST Updated: July 31, 2024 03:42 PM IST
Pax is Angelina and Brad Pitt's fourth child. Photo: Imdb

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt was grievously injured after the electric bike he was riding on rammed into a car in Los Angeles, the other day. The 20-year-old was rushed to the hospital following the incident, where he is under intensive care. As per reports, Pax's condition is currently stable and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon.
However, reports have emerged that eye-witnesses feared that 'Pax had died on the spot' as he was unresponsive for a long time. The driver of the car, which was involved in the accident, stopped to check on Pax, who was rushed to the hospital when paramedics arrived.

Witnesses said Pax was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He reportedly lost control of his bike when he approached a traffic signal, following which he rammed into the car. The incident happened at Los Feliz Boulevard, close to Angelina Jolie's residence.
Pax is Angelina and Brad Pitt's fourth child. He was adopted by the former couple in the early 2000s and is currently following his parents' footsteps. Pax had played a voice character in Kung Fu Panda 3. He also appeared in an uncredited role in Angelina Jolie’s 'Maleficent.'  

