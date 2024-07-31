TV host Arya reveals she fell into depression after her second relationship failed

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Arya who impressed the Malayali mini screen audience with her incredible comic timing and great screen presence in 'Badai Bangalow’ has never shied away from speaking about her personal life. In a recent chat, Arya got candid about the changes in her life post her divorce. The actor also spoke about her second relationship and revealed how she went into depression when it did not work out.

She also clarified that she never cheated on her ex-husband, though some claim that is what led to her divorce. “Recently, Bigg Boss second runner up Jasmine said she committed the same mistake that I had, which is why she became a target on social media. However, I still don’t understand the similar nature of our mistakes. I had noticed many comments that appeared below that interview. Some said that Arya cheated on her husband to be with someone else and Jasmine too had done the same thing.

Arya with her daughter. Photo: Instagram

I have never revealed the reason why I parted ways with my husband. I had openly confessed that I was in the wrong. But, is cheating on your partner the only reason for divorce. Have I ever confessed that we got divorced because I had another lover? My ex – husband or my family have also not said anything. Divorce was an entirely personal decision taken by me and my husband. Not even our families know the exact reason for that,” said Arya.

Arya, who became a mother at the age of 21, confessed that she was stubborn when she could have made a few comprises in her marriage. She was just 23 and not mature enough when they decided to part ways.

Arya revealed that she entered into another relationship two or three years after her divorce. She said she was introduced to her lover by her former sister – in – law. He got in touch with her for a programme. It soon bloomed into a romantic relationship. Arya said she was deeply involved in this relationship and wanted to make it perfect since she was blamed earlier for breaking off her marriage. She also revealed she had planned to get married to her partner. However, the relationship ended abruptly, leaving her shattered. In her depressed state of mind, Arya also thought of going back to her ex-husband. “However, he was already in a committed relationship by then and they both are happy together,” said Arya, who is co-parenting their only child. Meanwhile, Arya feels blessed to have a daughter who is equally close to both of them.

“I had tried to kill myself by swallowing sleeping pills. It was my daughter who helped me overcome those difficult days. When you are going through extreme pain, suicide is probably the only option that you see then. I went through the breakup during the lockdown period when there was hardly anyone to speak to. I only had my daughter with me then. At a point, I began wondering what she would do if I was gone. If my father was alive, I would have taken the extreme step, comforted by the thought that he would take care of her. However, now my mother, younger sister and my daughter only had me,” she said.

Arya started seeking the support of her family and friends to overcome the suicidal thoughts. She was able to get back on track in her life with the incredible support of her loved ones.

‘They brought me back to life. I am an extremely emotional person. I survived a failed marriage, a painful breakup and even the death of my father. That must be the reason why people call me bold; but, actually I am very emotional and get upset easily. However, small things too make me happy, which is why I try to find my happiness in smaller things now,” she said.