Episode 8 of 'House of the Dragon' season 2 leaked online, spoilers go viral

The highly anticipated finale of 'House of the Dragon' Season 2 is scheduled to air on August 4, 2024. However, just days before the episode's official release, episode 8 was leaked online, sparking widespread spoilers across the internet.

According to Variety, several scenes from the finale episode were leaked on TikTok on Tuesday night, five days ahead of the planned premiere. A TikTok user posted 14 videos, totalling approximately 30 minutes of footage. The clips garnered significant attention, with each video receiving between 50,000 and 100,000 views at the time of the report's publication. Although the TikTok account was banned roughly three hours after the videos were posted, the leaked content quickly spread to other platforms like X and Reddit.

This isn't the first instance of leaks affecting "House of the Dragon." In 2022, ahead of the first season's finale, an episode was similarly leaked online just two days before its official airing. The show's predecessor, "Game of Thrones," also experienced leaks during its run.

Despite these setbacks, 'House of the Dragon' continues to enjoy strong viewership and has been renewed for a third season.