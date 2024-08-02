From 'Brinda' to 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (English)

In a world forged by Caesar's legacy, a young ape embarks on a perilous journey of discovery. As he uncovers the secrets of the past, he confronts life-altering decisions that will shape the future for both apes and humans.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 2.

Brinda (Telugu)

'Brinda' is a suspenseful series featuring Trisha Krishnan as a resolute police officer. Assigned to solve a string of chilling ritual murders, Brinda is pulled into a dark underworld. The series offers a gripping narrative, bolstered by the compelling performances of Indrajith Sukumaran and Ravindra Vijay.

Streaming on SonyLIV from August 2.

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (English)

In a fresh collaboration with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios, this new documentary explores the mind of cinematic visionary S. Rajamouli. It provides intimate insights into his creative process, inspirations, and the challenges he conquered to realize his grand visions.

Streaming on Netflix from August 2.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (English)

'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder', adapted from Holly Jackson’s bestselling novel, is a gripping crime series featuring Emma Myer as Pippa Fitz-Amobi. Pippa dives into the five-year-old case of schoolgirl Andie Bell's disappearance and the subsequent suicide of her boyfriend, Sal Singh. Set in the seemingly tranquil town of Little Kilton, Pip is determined to prove Sal's innocence and uncover the truth.

Streaming on Netflix from August 1.

Sleeping Dogs (English)

Starring Russell Crowe, this edge-of-your-seat crime mystery thriller promises top-notch entertainment. The story follows a retired homicide detective with memory loss as he attempts to solve a complex decade-old murder case using fragmented memories.

Streaming on Lionsgate Play from August 2.