Robert Downey Jr's Instagram surges by 1.1 million followers after Doctor Doom reveal

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world with his recent announcement of returning to Marvel movies. Known for his iconic role as 'Iron Man,' which solidified his status as a household name, Downey Jr.'s character met a dramatic end in Avengers: Endgame. Since then, Marvel fans have eagerly awaited his return. The wait is now over as Downey Jr. has signed a new Marvel movie contract for Marvel: Doomsday. While some on social media have expressed mixed feelings, many fans have embraced the news with enthusiasm.

The revelation that Robert Downey Jr. will be returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom was made at this past weekend's Comic-Con in San Diego. This announcement has led to a surge in interest, with Downey Jr. gaining 1,179,000 new followers on Instagram. Google Trends shows a staggering 4,900% increase in search interest for the actor over the past 30 days.

At Comic-Con, Marvel revealed that Downey Jr. will portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, set for release in 2026. Doctor Victor Von Doom is a well-known villain in Marvel Comics, adding a new and exciting dimension to Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Universe.