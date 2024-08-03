Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan donate Rs 20 lakhs to Wayanad landslide victims

Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have shown their support for the victims of the Wayanad landslides in Kerala. The couple sent a heartfelt letter to the Chief Minister's Office in Kerala, offering financial assistance to those affected. They also took to Instagram to share their message of solidarity.

Their letter stated, "In the wake of the tragic landslide in Wayanad, our hearts go out to the affected families and communities. The devastation and loss experienced by the community are gut-wrenching. In these times of great need, we are reminded of the importance of coming together to support one another. As a gesture of solidarity, we are making a humble contribution of Rs 20,00,000 (Rupees Twenty Lakhs Only) to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to provide much-needed immediate assistance to the affected families and aid in the rebuilding process."

In addition to Nayanthara and Vignesh, several other actors have stepped up to help. Tamil stars Suriya and Vikram, along with Malayalam actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Asif Ali, have all donated to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.