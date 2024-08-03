Shine Tom Chacko reveals he's 'single again' after recent engagement

Shine Tom Chacko recently revealed his current relationship status, disclosing that he is now 'single again' after an engagement earlier this year. In an interview with Kaumady, he shared that the relationship has ended and described it as having become 'toxic'. Shine admitted that despite being very much in love, the relationship could not be sustained.

He further explained that simply liking someone isn’t enough to maintain a relationship. Shine also mentioned that he has returned to dating apps but faces scepticism from others who have difficulty believing it's truly him. At times, he finds it challenging to convince his matches of his identity.

Looking ahead, Shine Tom Chacko will appear in the upcoming film 'Thaanara', directed by Haridas and scripted by Raffi.