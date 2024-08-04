Akhil Marar faces police charges over Chief Minister's relief fund post

Director and reality show star Akhil Marar is facing police charges following a controversial Facebook post about the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Infopark police took action after Marar expressed his reluctance to contribute to the fund intended to help victims of the Wayanad disaster. Instead, Marar claimed he would provide houses for those affected.

In response to the case, Marar posted another update on Facebook, stating, 'Another case, long live the Maharaja'.

Additionally, the police have filed a case against Sreejith Pandalam, a former co-convener of the BJP media cell, for his social media campaign against the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Mundakkayam residents Satheesh Babu and Jisha, as well as Melukavu resident Rijil Chacko, have also been arrested in connection with this issue.