Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala CM Relief Fund for Wayanad landslide victims

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is the latest film personality to donate to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

The state government has reported that the death toll from the catastrophic landslide, which struck in the early hours of July 30, has risen to 219

In a post on X, Arjun expressed his desire to give back to a state that has always shown him immense love.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ?25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala," the "Pushpa: The Rise" star wrote on Sunday.

On Saturday, Malayalam cinema veteran Mohanlal, who is also a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, reached Wayanad in his Army uniform and pledged Rs 3 crore for the rehabilitation works of the disaster-struck region.

"The devastation in Wayanad is a deep wound that will take time to heal. Every home lost and life disrupted is a personal tragedy," he wrote alongside a series of pictures from the ground on X.

The actor, who reached the Army camp at Meppadi, also held a brief discussion with the officers and left for the landslide-hit zone along with others.

Previously, Tamil actors Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, Vikram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, and other Malayalam stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Tovino Thomas also donated to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

While Haasan donated Rs 25 lakh, Jyotika, Suriya, and Karthi together donated Rs 50 lakh. Mammootty donated Rs 20 lakh, Dulquer gave Rs 15 lakh and Tovino contributed Rs 25 lakh. Fahadh and Nazriya donated Rs 25 lakh.

Noted filmmaker Anand Patwardhan donated Rs 2.2 lakh which he bagged as prize money in the recently concluded 16th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

(With PTI inputs)