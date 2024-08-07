GST Intelligence units raid residences, salons of celebrity makeup artists across Kerala

State wide raids and inspections were conducted by GST officials at residences and salons of several celebrity makeup artists in the state. The raid named ‘Operation Guapo’ has so far covered around 35 centres and will continue at more places in the coming days, sources said.

GST Intelligence officials were monitoring the residences and firms run by these individuals for nearly six months.

The operation, jointly held by the intelligence and enforcement wings of the State Goods and Services Tax Department, reportedly uncovered tax evasion of Rs 32 crore.

The raids were planned after rampant tax evasions were noticed in the service sector. Meanwhile, the inspections are mainly based at the salons of celebrity makeup artists based in Kochi. The artists were, reportedly, evading tax either by functioning without proper registrations or by showing low income.