R J Mathukutty, Raj Kalesh recall love of Chooralmala villagers during ‘Udan Panam’ shooting

TV celebrities R J Mathukutty and Raj Kalesh, who were the presenters of ‘Udan Panam’, a programme telecast on Mazhavil Manorama, shared fond memories from their shooting days for an episode at Chooralmala several years ago and said that the particular episode has a special place in their hearts.

The TV personalities, who were thoroughly shaken on hearing about the tragedy, wondered how many of the participants and audience of that episode are now safe.

“When we heard that the landslide took place in areas between Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad, we were shocked. It broke our hearts to learn that Chooralmala was the worst affected since the place is special to us,” said Mathukutty.

Screengrab from the programme. Photo: Mazhavil Manorama

“Though we have visited several places, including all the 14 districts in Kerala and some cities abroad, for shooting ‘Udan Panam,' Chooralmala was unique in several ways. Apart from the natural beauty of the place, the love and warmth extended by the local people towards us is also unparalleled,” said Mathukutty.

“I cross-checked the pictures of people missing in the tragedy and tried to recollect whether they had participated in our programme. I remember the tea plantation, passing through which we reached the valley below Chooralmala. From the top of the plantation, we saw a group of people waiting for us. We could experience their happiness as well as enthusiasm,” said Mathukutty.

A screengrab from the event. Photo: Mazhavil Manorama

Among the participants of that episode, Mathukutty vividly remembers an elderly lady named Nani Amma. “We had even embraced her and given her a kiss. During the programme, Nani Amma spoke about her 12 children and how she arrived at Chooralmala post her marriage. Her husband had claimed he was a supervisor at an estate in Chooralmala. However, on arriving at the place, Nani Amma realised that he was only an ordinary labourer. “I still love my Palakkad,” she told us. Her innocence was striking,” added the TV personality.

“All the other participants of the show were also simple people and their enthusiasm was infectious, so we had to telecast the visuals shot at Chooralmala as two episodes,” he said. “But, now, when I recall those days, I shudder. I still remember the big tree under which ‘Udan Panam’ was shot and the people who gathered there. I wish to meet those who have survived the tragedy,” said Mathukutty.

He also recalled with a shudder Nani Amma’s reply to his question, “Will the dam burst and everyone be swept away, if your answer is wrong?” The elderly lady had responded in jest, “Let it all go, if it has to!”

Kalesh also remembers the shooting at Chooralmala clearly. “We reached the place quite late. The audition was taking place when we arrived. Everyone at Chooralmala was kind and friendly. Several children were also present and they had a special vibe. The youngsters were very active too,” he said. One child who took part in the audition even spoke about his mother’s illness, Kalesh pointed out.

“These children, who are now no more, could have contributed so much for the next generation. It is tragic that so many people have lost their lives,” he said. He added that it is pertinent to support these people in their hour of need.