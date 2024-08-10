Police detain YouTuber 'Chekuthan' over defamatory video targeting Mohanlal

Aju Alex, a well-known YouTuber who goes by the name 'Chekuthan', has been detained by the police following allegations that he insulted veteran actor Mohanlal on his YouTube channel. The complaint was brought forward by Siddique, the General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The issue arose after Mohanlal’s recent visit to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad on August 3. Mohanlal, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, wore his Army uniform during the visit. Aju Alex, a resident of Thiruvalla, uploaded a video in which he accused the actor of exploiting his title for personal gain. In the video, Alex ridiculed Mohanlal, suggesting that the actor even dons his uniform during hospital visits, hinting that his actions were merely for show.

As a consequence, Aju Alex is now facing legal action, with charges under sections IPC 192 and 296(b), along with the Kerala Police Act 120, which involve defamation and the incitement of public disorder.