Actor Ullas Pandalam ties the knot with Divya in private ceremony

Our Correspondent
Published: August 11, 2024 11:02 AM IST
Ullas Pandalam and wife. Photo: Manorama News

Actor Ullas Pandalam has recently tied the knot. His bride, Divya, serves as the Vice President of Areekode Panchayat in Malappuram and is a lawyer by profession. The wedding ceremony took place at the Saligram Uma Maheswara Temple, attended only by close friends and family members.
This marks Ullas's second marriage. He has two sons, Indujith and Suryajith, from his first marriage.

Ullas Pandalam is a beloved figure in Malayalam entertainment industry, known for bringing laughter to audiences through television programs and stage shows. He has garnered a significant fan following and is admired for his sharp wit and distinctive body language.

