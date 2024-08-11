I couldn’t stomp on Mammootty’s chest: Manoj K Jayan on his toughest scene in 'Phantom'

Manoj K. Jayan recently revealed that he found it extremely challenging to perform a particular scene in the film 'Phantom' where he had to stomp on Mammootty's chest. Manoj shared this experience during an interview with a YouTube channel, explaining the difficulty he faced in executing the scene.

He said, "Stomping on someone’s chest… you can excuse it by saying it’s just a character, but I couldn’t do it. However, Mammukka encouraged me, saying I had to do it with confidence. I told him, ‘I can't stomp, Mammukka… how can I stomp on your chest? Mammukka was lying there, unconscious, and I was supposed to stomp on his chest and then deliver my dialogue! I just couldn’t do it. Finally, Mammukka insisted, and I had to stomp to get the scene done."

Phantom, directed by Biju Varkey and released in 2002, featured Mammootty in the role of Paily, a stuntman, delivering a remarkable performance. Manoj K. Jayan played the villainous character, Sebastian. The film also included notable performances by Innocent, Nishanth Sagar, and Nedumudi Venu in other significant roles.

Manoj K. Jayan’s latest film, Nunakkuzhi, is set to release on August 15. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the movie stars Basil Joseph, Grace Antony, Siddique, and Nikhila Vimal.