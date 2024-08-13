Amala Paul celebrates first meeting anniversary with husband Jagat Desai

Amala Paul recently celebrated a special milestone in her life—the anniversary of the day she first met her husband, Jagat Desai. The actress took to social media to share her joy with her fans by posting beautiful pictures of the couple together. This anniversary was made even more special as they also celebrated their baby Ilai's two-month milestone. The double celebration was held at a private hotel in Kochi, adding to the intimacy of the occasion.

Amala’s relationship with Jagat has been the subject of much interest since they tied the knot last November. Jagat, who hails from Gujarat, is a professional in the tourism and hospitality industry. He currently serves as the Head of Sales at a luxury homestay in North Goa.

Their love story is as unique as it is heartwarming. According to reports from Tamil media, Amala, an avid traveller, met Jagat during one of her vacations. The two quickly developed a connection that eventually led to their marriage.

Jagat, who was originally based in Gujarat, relocated to Goa for his work. The couple's journey from friendship to marriage has been a delightful surprise for fans, who are now eagerly following their new life together.

This celebration marks yet another chapter in Amala’s life, as she balances her professional commitments with the joys of her personal life.