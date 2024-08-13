Mocking actors show lack of character and empathy: 'Checkmate' director Ratish Sekhar

Director Ratish Sekhar, who helmed the Anoop Menon starrer 'Checkmate', recently voiced his concerns about online trolling and bullying targeted at movies and their cast and crew. His remarks were in response to a negative review by internet personality Aswanth Kok, who criticised the film in a video, likening it to a skit.

In his statement, Ratish addressed those who condone bullying, saying, 'This video is for those who think bullying is okay—yes, I mean Kok. There is a need to speak out against such people; otherwise, they won't learn. It's not okay to troll and tear people down in public'.

Ratish also highlighted that his team created 'Checkmate' with a focus on nuanced and intelligent storytelling. As a Malayali storyteller based in America, he emphasised that his content is tailored for Malayalis worldwide. He further noted, 'Many creators are scared to speak out against such bullying. Fee does not drive me; equality and justice do'.

Ratish also clarified that he does not wish to ridicule anyone, as it is not in his nature. He expressed that mocking actors like Lal and Anoop Menon demonstrates a lack of character and empathy.

He concluded by condemning trolling as a form of entertainment, stating, 'Trolling as a form of entertainment will be rejected. We cannot advance as a community if we constantly try to humiliate others. People like Kok will bear the scars and eventually fade away'.