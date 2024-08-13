Mammootty surprises Basil at AMMA’s dance workshop

The participants who attended the two-day dance workshop at the AMMA complex hall was thrilled when mega star Mammootty graced the closing ceremony of the event. Actor – filmmaker Basil Joseph too attended the event. The duo presented the certificates to the participants. Many members of AMMA too were seen encouraging the aspiring dancers. Meanwhile, Mammootty, during his speech, cracked jokes, making the audience and the participants roar with laughter.

“I am really interested in attending this even as it is a dance workshop. I didn’t get such opportunities when I used to train. The new generation gets lots of opportunities and stages. But we hardly got such opportunities and we still struggle because of that. We have organised this workshop thinking that others shouldn’t experience such difficulties. Moreover, these are the latest reforms introduced by AMMA’s new leadership. We have to pave the way for those who come after us,” said Mammootty.

Meanwhile, Basil had no idea that Mammootty too was attending the event. His surprise was quite evident on his face when Basil met the screen icon. He even admitted it in his speech. “This is my first visit to AMMA’s office as I am taking the membership now. I wasn’t told that Mammookka would be attending. When I met Siddique ikka at the office he told me, ‘Mammookka will be coming, just for an impact’. Well, this turned out to be quite an impact,” Basil said in his quintessential style.

The workshop was coordinated by actress Sarayu while the classes were conducted by Rachana Narayanankutty. 31 candidates were selected from hundreds of applicants to participate in the dance workshop that was conducted by AMMA for the first time. Participants, aged twelve and above, had come from various cities including London, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The workshop organised by AMMA with the cooperation of the public who are interested in art and cinema was inaugurated by President Mohanlal on Saturday.