Best Film ‘Aattam’ team on cloud nine after 3 National Award wins

The entire team of ‘Aattam’, the Malayalam film that clinched the Best Film Award at the 70th National Film Awards announced in New Delhi on Friday, is on cloud nine. Aattam (The Play) is a suspenseful chamber drama written and directed by Anand Ekarshi. The film took home three awards, including Best Film, Best Editing, and Best Screenplay. Anand Ekarshi not only directed the film but also penned the script, while B. Mahesh handled the editing. The film is loosely based on Twelve Angry Men, an American courtroom drama.

It tells the tale of a sexual harassment accusation made by the only actress in a theatre group against a popular movie star who joined their team recently. When a meeting is convened, the team members initially support the actress until it is informed by the unknowing actor about a potential offer to perform in Europe and its related remuneration. The members who initially sided with the actress now shift sides and stories are unravelled, suspicions erupt and accusations are exchanged. The actress finally leaves the team. Ekarshi, the award winner said that he just has no words to describe his emotions and feelings. “What we heard is still unbelievable news.

This film happened because of the producer of this film, Dr Ajith Joy, who was strongly behind us all the time, motivating us. We as a team gelled well and this is another reason why we all are happy,” said Ekarshi. Mahesh said that he is hearing news which is yet to settle down as "never did I think, I would win an award." “We had a feeling the film might get some award and not only did that happen, I also won an award. I have no words to say at the moment,” said Mahesh as he was busy editing in the edit suite. This film won the 2023 Grand Jury Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, and besides, was also chosen as the opening feature film at the 54th International Film Festival of India held in Goa.

(With IANS inputs)