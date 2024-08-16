Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Here's what you need to know about 'Kannur Squad'

Kannur Squad is a crime thriller directed by Roby Varghese Raj in his debut feature, with a screenplay by Muhammed Shafi and Rony David Raj. The film features Mammootty in the lead role, supported by Azees Nedumangad, Rony David Raj, and Shabareesh Varma, along with Kishore and Vijayaraghavan in pivotal roles.

The plot follows the intense and gripping journey of a police officer and his team as they pursue a notorious criminal gang across the country. Amidst professional challenges and uncertainties, the film showcases how the officer's leadership drives his team towards success in their dangerous mission.

Review | No experiments, 'Kannur Squad' is a pure Mammootty cop show

In the recent past, Mammootty's exploration of different roles such as the vengeful Luke Antony in Nissam Basheer's 'Rorschach', or James and Sundaram in Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', or the stylish Michealappan in Amal Neerad's 'Bheeshma Parvam', has prompted many critics to note that he is undergoing a process of reinvention. Read more here

'Kannur Squad' vs 'Theeran - Adhigaaram Ondru': Do comparisons hold water?

Ever since Mammootty Kampany’s 'Kannur Squad' began streaming on OTT, the film’s similarity to Karthi’s 2017 film ‘Theeran - Adhigaaram Ondru' has become a major point of discussion on social media. While Karthi’s superhit film gave the actor a pan-Indian reach, ‘Kannur Squad’ gave Mammootty his first Rs 100 crore blockbuster. We dissect both films to see if these comparisons hold any water. Read more here

'Kannur Squad': A tale of resilience and redemption for the Rajan brothers

Soon after the first show of ‘Kannur Squad’ was over, Rony quietly sobbed on his brother Roby’s shoulder. For the brothers, it was a moment they had been waiting for. A sort of payback time! Once upon a time, it was cinema that had put them in dire straits. Now they were all set to restore their faith in the magic of movies! Read more here