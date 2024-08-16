Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Here's what you need to know about 'Ullozhukku'

'Ullozhukku', a gripping Malayalam-language drama from 2024, showcases the talents of writer-director Christo Tomy. The film stars Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, with Arjun Radhakrishnan, Alencier Ley Lopez, Prashanth Murali, and Jaya Kurup in key supporting roles.

The screenplay of 'Ullozhukku' earned acclaim by winning the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest back in 2018. The highly anticipated film hit theaters on June 21, 2024.

'Ullozhukku' talks about the complex relationship between a daughter-in-law and her mother-in-law. However, it goes beyond the typical 'saas-bahu' dynamics. Urvashi, as the mother-in-law Leelamma, and Parvathy, as the daughter-in-law Anju, share a home but each yearns for what they believe would be their ideal lives.

The movie is beautifully set against the picturesque backdrop of Kuttanad's backwaters, yet a sombre atmosphere prevails with relentless rains that often flood their house. The rain, almost a character itself, symbolizes the persistent sorrow overshadowing their lives. Urvashi's performance as Leelamma is extraordinary; she delicately captures the nuances of a woman whose sole joy is her family, shattered by unexpected events.

There was no better time for Christo Tomy's 'Ullozhukku', which boasts power-packed performances from Urvashi and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, to be released than now, with Malayalam Cinema reflecting on the failure or reluctance of its top filmmakers to craft strong female characters.

Christo Tomy's 'Ullozhukku,' starring Urvashi and Parvathy in lead roles, continues to enjoy a successful run in theatres. The national award-winning filmmaker has shown a profound understanding of the inner workings of his characters. In an interview with Onmanorama, Christo discussed the film and how, as a man, he crafts well-developed female characters.

Parvathy Thiruvothu who plays Anju in 'Ullozhukku' directed by Christo Tomy revealed how grateful she was to be a part of 'Uyare', the hit film that released in 2018. She was also full praise for the Malayali audience who accepted the film, even when people were riding the cancel culture train due to her comments against the misogyny in megastar Mammootty's film 'Kasaba'.