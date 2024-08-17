The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Manorathangal (Malayalam)

'Manorathangal' is an anthology series featuring nine stories from nine directors, all written by M T Vasudevan Nair. The series stars Mohanlal, Mammootty, Biju Menon, Shantikrishna, Joy Mathew, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Harish Uthaman, Madhoo, Asif Ali, Fahadh Faasil, Zareena Moidu, Kaillash, Indrans, Nedumudi Venu, Renji Panicker, Surabhi Lakshmi, Siddhique, Ishit Yamini, Nazir, Indrajith and Aparna Balamurali. M T Vasudevan Nair's daughter Aswathy Nair conceived the project to honour the legacy of her father and celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair on his 90th birthday.

Each film kicks off with a narration by 'Ulaganayakan' Kamal Haasan.

Streaming on ZEE5 from August 15.

Jackpot! (English)

The storyline centres on Katie Kim, portrayed by Awkwafina, an aspiring actor who becomes the newest winner of California's Grand Lottery. According to the plot, anyone can claim the multi-million dollar prize by killing her before sundown. To survive, she teams up with Noel Cassidy, played by John Cena, a determined yet inexperienced lottery protection agent.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 15.

Emily in Paris (Season 4, Part 1) (English)

The first five episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 have been released. Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is thrown into turmoil after the dramatic events at Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo) wedding. She grapples with her complicated feelings for both Gabriel and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Meanwhile, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) faces challenges in safeguarding her marriage, and Mindy’s (Ashley Park) path to Eurovision is threatened by financial difficulties.

Streaming on Netflix from August 15.

Shekhar Home (Hindi)

In this series, Kay Kay Menon takes on the role of a sharp detective, drawing inspiration from the legendary Sherlock Holmes. Set in the serene town of Lonpur, Bengal, during the early 1990s, the story follows Shekhar as he navigates through a labyrinth of unsolvable mysteries, each more confounding than the last. Along the way, he befriends Dr. Jayvrat Sahni (Ranvir Shorey), a middle-aged bachelor who eventually becomes his roommate. Together, they join forces to solve cases across East India.

Streaming on JioCinema from August 14.

Darling (Telugu)

After a short break, actress Nabha Natesh returns to the screen in the romantic comedy Darling, helmed by director Aswin Raam. The film centres on Raghav (Priyadarshi Pulikonda), whose ideal vision of marriage is shattered when his wife, Priya Rao (Nabha Natesh), discloses that she has a split personality disorder.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 13.

Little Hearts (Malayalam)

The romantic comedy starring Shane Nigam and Mahima Nambiar, initially released in theatres on June 7th, 2024, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Little Hearts portrays the serene life of Sibi and his father on a cardamom estate owned by a close family friend. The film takes viewers on an emotional journey, exploring the unexpected twists in the romantic lives of both Sibi and his father, delivering a heartfelt story that leaves no one heartbroken.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from August 13.