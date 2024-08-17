Competing with Mammootty is beyond my capability: Rishab Shetty

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty recently shared his thoughts following his win at the National Awards, revealing that he didn't believe the news until the awards were officially announced during the press conference. Reflecting on his achievement, Rishab humbly acknowledged that the jury must have had their reasons for selecting him as the Best Actor. He also expressed uncertainty about whether Mammootty's films were in the competition, stating that he does not feel capable of standing in comparison to such a legendary actor.

"I don't know if Mammootty Sir's films were in the competition. I did see such news on social media. However, I am unaware of which films were presented before the jury. Mammootty Sir is a legend. I don't have the strength to stand before such a great actor. If legends like Mammootty were in the competition, I consider myself extremely fortunate," Rishab remarked.

Speaking on his unexpected win, Rishab added, "I didn't expect this. Although many told me I would win the award, I didn't believe it until the jury announced it at the press conference. My wife was the first to congratulate me after hearing the award news. I believe the jury appreciated my character in Kantara, which led to the selection. The jury liked the film, and they must have had their reasons. I thank the jury."

In contrast to the speculation, director and National Award jury member M B Padmakumar later clarified that none of Mammootty's films were in the running for the National Award. Despite widespread reports suggesting fierce competition between Mammootty and Rishab Shetty, it was ultimately revealed that Mammootty's 2022 releases were not part of the contest.