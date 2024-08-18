Mohanlal hospitalised due to breathing issues

Actor Mohanlal has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after experiencing high fever, difficulty breathing, and muscle pain. The 64-year-old actor is suffering from a viral respiratory infection, according to an official statement.

Mohanlal has been advised by his doctors to refrain from public interactions for the next five days. He is also following a specific medication regimen to aid his recovery. The hospital's official statement, detailing his condition and the recommended precautions, was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai.

The actor's health took a turn after he returned to Kochi from Gujarat, where he had just wrapped up filming for L2: Empuraan and completed the post-production of his directorial debut, Barroz. Fortunately, recent medical updates indicate that Mohanlal is responding well to treatment and is steadily recovering under close observation.