Mohanlal hospitalised due to breathing issues

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2024 03:47 PM IST Updated: August 18, 2024 04:00 PM IST
Mohanlal. Photo: Instagram

Actor Mohanlal has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after experiencing high fever, difficulty breathing, and muscle pain. The 64-year-old actor is suffering from a viral respiratory infection, according to an official statement.

Mohanlal has been advised by his doctors to refrain from public interactions for the next five days. He is also following a specific medication regimen to aid his recovery. The hospital's official statement, detailing his condition and the recommended precautions, was shared by industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai.

The actor's health took a turn after he returned to Kochi from Gujarat, where he had just wrapped up filming for L2: Empuraan and completed the post-production of his directorial debut, Barroz. Fortunately, recent medical updates indicate that Mohanlal is responding well to treatment and is steadily recovering under close observation.

