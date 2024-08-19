A victory for women in the film industry: Ranjini on Hema committee report

Actress Ranjini has commented on her longstanding advocacy for the release of the Hema Committee report. From the outset, she emphasised the importance of making the report public, especially given that she had previously provided a statement to the committee. Her primary objective was to confirm whether her concerns were addressed within the report. Ranjini made these remarks to the media following the report’s release.

Ranjini clarified that she had never sought to keep the report confidential. Instead, she indicated that her legal team would address any remaining issues. Having reviewed only a portion of the report so far, she expressed her satisfaction with the report's findings, noting that her earlier request for an entertainment tribunal had been fulfilled. She added that the tribunal was seen as an improvement over existing mechanisms.

She praised the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective), acknowledging their crucial role in prompting the formation of the Hema Committee. Ranjini lauded the WCC for their advocacy, noting that without their efforts, the committee and the subsequent report might not have come to fruition.

Ranjini also pointed out that there is still no dedicated cell for addressing women’s complaints within the film industry. She questioned where justice could be found and whether the industry was moving in the right direction. She welcomed the actions taken by the Hema Committee, viewing them as a victory for women in cinema.

The actress had previously filed a petition seeking to prevent the release of the Hema Committee report. However, the High Court dismissed her petition, directing her to approach the Single Bench. Ranjini requested that the court ensure the report did not infringe upon privacy rights.