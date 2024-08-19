Casting couch has been a reality in the film industry for a long time: Sarada

Veteran actress and Hema Committee member Sarada has shed light on long-standing issues within the Malayalam film industry, revealing the persistent existence of the casting couch and the challenges faced by women on film sets. In a recent report, she discussed the various forms of exploitation and discrimination that continue to plague the industry, despite the growing awareness and open conversations surrounding these issues.

Sarada revealed that the casting couch has been a reality in the film industry for a long time, though it was rarely discussed openly. She noted that in the past, lead actors and actresses often engaged in relationships with mutual consent. However, the dynamics have changed over time, and terms like 'compromise' and 'adjustment' have become disturbingly common in the industry.

The actress also highlighted the lack of basic facilities for women on shooting locations. According to Sarada, those who are part of influential groups often have access to caravans and other comforts, but many actresses are left without even the most essential amenities. She pointed out that proper restrooms are often unavailable on set, forcing women to endure uncomfortable and unsafe conditions while working.

One of the most alarming issues Sharada addressed was the lack of safe changing facilities for actresses on set. In many cases, she explained, actresses are provided with makeshift arrangements where a torn cloth is draped over a PVC pipe to create a temporary screen. This inadequate setup is not only unprofessional but also unsafe, as it can easily be disturbed by the wind. Sarada urged the industry to stop these practices and ensure that proper, secure facilities are made available to all.

In addition to these concerns, Saarada highlighted the widespread use of drugs on film sets, a problem she described as rampant. She recounted instances where people would knock on the doors of actresses' rooms at night, creating a threatening commotion if the door wasn’t opened. These incidents contribute to an environment of fear and intimidation that many women in the industry face.

These revelations are part of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposes the prevalence of sexual harassment and other forms of exploitation in the Malayalam film industry. Saarada’s insights provide a stark reminder of the urgent need for reforms and greater protections for women working in cinema.