Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Bollywood peers, says she can't understand their routine

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her upcoming political period film ‘Emergency’, is once again in the spotlight for her remarks against her colleagues in the Hindi film industry.

The ‘Queen’ actress recently appeared on Raj Shamani’s podcast and said that she can’t be friends with people from Bollywood because in her opinion, they are not much aware of what’s going around in the world. She said, “I am not a Bollywood kind of person, okay. I can’t be friends with Bollywood people for sure.” She added, “Bollywood people are just so full of themselves. They are stupid, they are dumb, they are (all about) protein shake and that kind of a (life)”.

She also spoke about how she fails to understand the routine that most of the actors from the Hindi film industry follow. She said, “If they (actors) are not shooting, their routine is they wake up in the morning, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, go to the gym, again sleep in the night or watch TV. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How can you be friends with such people? They have no idea what is going on where, they have no conversations, they meet, they drink (and discuss their clothes, and accessories). I will be very shocked to find a decent person in Bollywood who can talk beyond impacts or cars”.

Kangana Ranaut. Photo: Instagram/Kangana Ranaut

The actress also said that she has never picked a fight with anyone in Bollywood, and has only responded to the ones started by others.

“If my statements are so absurd, can you come up with even one where... no, never, I have never said anything which is not true, never... I've never ever picked up a fight with anybody, but I've been messed with, I'm the one to put an end to a fight, that I make sure. But I've never started a fight”, she added.

(With IANS inputs)