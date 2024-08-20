I haven’t faced any negative experiences in the film industry: Grace Antony

Actress Grace Antony has shared that she hasn’t encountered any negative experiences in the film industry. Speaking about her journey, Grace revealed that she entered the industry through auditions, and it was her performance in her debut film, 'Happy Wedding', that opened doors to further opportunities. She emphasised that she has never encountered casting couch situations or other difficulties. The film crew, she noted, has always provided her with proper accommodation and necessary facilities on set.

However, Grace acknowledged that some of her friends have had different experiences. They have shared their own struggles within the industry, which she said deeply affected her.

Grace also commented on the Hema Committee Report, which has brought to light various issues within the Malayalam film industry. She expressed concern that the report has led to a situation where all actors are being generalised and criticised indiscriminately. According to Grace, such sweeping accusations are painful, especially for those who have not had negative experiences.

“By God’s grace, I have not faced any bad experiences in the film industry. Some of my friends have shared the difficulties they faced. I got my first film, 'Happy Wedding', through auditions, and it was my performance in that film that led to other opportunities. I’ve never encountered a casting couch situation in my experience. Hearing about my friends’ experiences was distressing,” Grace stated.

Regarding pay equity in the industry, Grace remarked that she cannot demand equal pay. She pointed out that the success of a film largely depends on the star it is built around, and therefore, she cannot expect the same remuneration as a lead star. However, she emphasised the importance of receiving fair compensation. In the early stages of her career, she did not receive a high salary and didn’t feel she had the right to ask for it. She was provided with travel and accommodation allowances, but it was only after proving her abilities that she could ask for a reasonable payment.

“In any job, there is a period of struggle, and only after that will you earn a good salary. When you are called for a film, it is the responsibility of the crew to ensure safety, hygiene, and proper facilities for changing clothes and using the restroom. It shouldn’t even need to be asked for. Men can change clothes anywhere, but if there are women, providing facilities for them is just common sense,” Grace added.

Grace also noted that while she had heard about the release of the Hema Committee Report, she hadn’t yet read it. She expressed that she does not know who the report specifically refers to, but if incidents of misconduct have occurred, they should be thoroughly investigated. However, she also voiced her concern that the report’s release has led to a situation where everyone in the industry is being accused alike, which she finds distressing. “Even those who have treated us well are being painted with the same brush. There may be people who have had bad experiences in the film industry, but you shouldn’t view everyone in the same light,” Grace concluded.