Poetic justice has been served: Vinayan on Hema Committee report

Filmmaker Vinayan, who faced an unofficial ban from Malayalam cinema for 12 years, said the Hema Committee report has exposed the exploitation of women and the caucus existing within the industry, that once tried to destroy him. In a strong worded statement on social media, the filmmaker said the same people who tried to destroy his career are now standing exposed in front of society, through the revelations in the Hema Committee report.

He also lashed out against the bigwigs who joined forces in a hotel in Kochi in 2008 to dissolve MACTA (Malayalam Cine Technicians Association) that worked mainly for the welfare of junior artists. “In 2008, when I was the general secretary, you conspired to dissolve MACTA. If that was not enough, you then banned me from the industry for 12 years. I suffered a lot. You wanted to take out your revenge against the association because we questioned key people. Since Thilakan spoke for me, you ousted him from your organisation.

After his death, I went to court against your ban. Though you tried to isolate me by spending crores of money, the ruling from the Supreme Court was in my favour. AMMA was asked to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakh. Other organisations too were given penalties. Now, the Hema Commission report has also exposed the reality that exists within the industry. This is poetic justice,” he said.

He asked the 'bigwigs' to look at themselves in the mirror. “Don't you see your deformed face? MACTA gave the courage to junior artists to speak out against the abuses they faced from senior artists. It was also a comfortable space for women artists. However, you dissolved all that and formed an organisation called AMMA, which could work according to your whims and fancies,” he said. He also hinted that the people with criminal backgrounds have been appointed as drivers in the industry and asked AMMA representatives to conduct a reality check.