Action against Ranjith only upon formal complaint: Minister Saji Cheriyan on Sreelekha Mitra's allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan stated on Saturday that the state government is prepared to take action against Malayalam director Ranjith based on the allegations levelled by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra, provided a formal complaint is lodged.



"The director has already denied the allegations. We are unaware of the facts behind them. We will only take action against him if a formal complaint is registered," the minister said. He added that it was not right to penalise an acclaimed director like Ranjith based on allegations alone. There is no question of Ranjith stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy, he said.

Sreelekha Mitra on Friday accused Ranjith of making inappropriate advances toward her. She claimed that after inviting her to act in the Malayalam movie Paleri Manikyam, Ranjith touched her arm inappropriately, played with her bangles, and stroked her hair.

Mitra said that when Ranjith attempted to touch her neck, she left the room. She also left the project the next day without acting in the film. While she clarified that there was no sexual assault, she felt his behavior suggested such intentions.

Ranjith responded, stating that Mitra had been called in for an audition for Paleri Manikyam, not to act in the film. He said her performance did not meet their expectations, and aside from offering her a cigarette, he had no other close interactions with her.

Ranjith suggested that the controversy might be motivated by other reasons. He said, "Here, I am the victim, and she is the hunter. If she pursues legal action, I will confront it accordingly."