‘Footage’ actor Seethal Thampi seeks Rs 5.75 crore for injury during shooting; sends legal notice to producer Manju Warrier

Kochi: Seethal Thampi, who acted in ‘Footage’ and suffered a serious injury during its shooting, has sent a legal notice demanding a compensation of Rs 5.75 crore to noted actor Manju Warrier, a co-producer of the movie which was released on Friday. The notice says that civil and criminal procedures would be launched if the amount is not paid within 30 days.

Movie Bucket, a firm with Manju as a partner, is among the producers of ‘Footage’, which was scheduled for release on August 2, but postponed to August 23 following the devastating landslides in Wayanad. Manju also stars in the movie. Seethal has earlier appeared in films such as ‘Nayattu’, ‘Thirike’ and ‘Iratta.’ She was asked to appear for the shooting of ‘Footage’ for 19 days from May 20, 2023. Seethal suffered the injury while filming in the Chimmini forest in Thrissur on June 9.

For the shot, Seethal had to jump from a height and the production crew had placed a form mattress where she was to land. According to Seethal, she had told the crew that the bed was unsafe after the first jump itself. She was made to jump three or four times more for retakes. However, the crew were still not satisfied and asked Seethal to jump again. But this time, the bed slid to the side when she landed on it and Seethal’s foot got stuck between some stones under the mattress.

“The crew carried me away from the spot, but there were no facilities to keep my foot unmoved. Even though a fight scene was being shot, an ambulance was not stationed at the location. Similarly, the crew had not kept a first aid kit,” said Seethal. She said that her foot suffered a serious injury owing to these lapses on the part of the crew.

“The first two hospitals where I was taken refused treatment as I had a grave fracture on my ankle. Later, I was admitted to a hospital in Ernakulam, where I was subjected to two surgeries. Finally, I was discharged one month later on July 8. The hospital charged a bill of Rs 8.13 lakh, which was paid by the film company,” said Seethal.

After her discharge, Seethal had to pay another Rs 1.80 lakh till November 2023 for follow-up treatment. Seethal said in the legal notice that she still has difficulties in walking. “I have to wear a brace all the time. Doctors told me that I will have some health issues during my entire lifetime. While my ambition was to become a film actor, I am now compelled to abandon that dream owing to the injury and is forced to engage in an administrative job in Canada where I have to sit at a desk all the time,” she said.

“The crew, including Manju, had promised to provide compensation for the losses I suffered and so I participated in the promotional programmes of the movie. But the producers have not kept their word so far,” said Seethal.