No disruption expected: Baburaj on AMMA’s future following Siddique’s resignation

Following the recent allegations of harassment against an actress, actor Siddique resigned from his position as AMMA General Secretary. Despite this significant change, Joint Secretary Baburaj has assured that the organisation's operations will continue smoothly.

Baburaj confirmed, 'Siddique’s resignation was a result of him taking moral responsibility for the allegations. Although the General Secretary has stepped down, AMMA’s regular benefits and services to its members will continue without interruption'. He said that members should not feel neglected or abandoned by this development.

Regarding personal opinions on the Siddique matter, Baburaj stated that he is not commenting at this time. He noted that more details will be provided after the upcoming Executive Committee meeting. 'Currently, I am busy with the shooting of a Telugu film in Hyderabad. Once I return home, we will make decisions on future matters following the Executive Committee meeting. Last night, during our online discussions, Siddique communicated his willingness to resign. His decision to step down voluntarily in response to the allegations is commendable'.

Baburaj also mentioned that Siddique has already handed over his resignation letter to the President. In Siddique's absence, Baburaj and other members will ensure that AMMA’s activities continue effectively. 'The organisation’s operations will proceed smoothly, and it is the responsibility of the Executive Committee to ensure there is no disruption', he added.

He concluded, 'During our discussions last night, Lalettan also supported this stance. Regular benefits and services provided to AMMA members will remain in place. No one should consider AMMA as orphaned due to the Secretary’s resignation. There are ongoing positive initiatives within AMMA that members are aware of, and the organisation must continue to move forward without any hindrance. I am not interested in making personal comments on the current issue. Further actions will be announced after the Executive Committee meeting'.