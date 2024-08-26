Baburaj denies allegations raised by junior artist, claims 'people within industry' behind controversy

Actor Baburaj has denied the allegations raised by a junior artist who claimed that he had sexually abused her at his house in Aluva in 2019. The actor also claimed that some people within the film fraternity are behind the controversy. He said the artist should be willing to show her face in public if she stood firm on her allegations.

“There are people who are worried that I might be considered for the post of AMMA general secretary. The controversy has been instigated by some people within the film fraternity. If the girl is so assertive about her allegations, let her expose her face in public,” he said.

The artist claimed that she was invited to Baburaj's house in the promise of giving her a role in a film. “Baburaj had promised me a role in the film and invited me to his house in Aluva, claiming that the screenwriter and director would be there. However, when I reached the house, I realised that Baburaj was alone. He gave me a room to rest and told me that the filmmakers would come shortly. However, after a while, he knocked at the door and then started physically abusing me,” she said.

She said she left the house and did not meet the actor again, but he continued to send sleazy messages on Whatsapp. “However, I never responded to him,” she said. Earlier in the day, another actor Minu Muneer, in a detailed post on Facebook, claimed that Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya had abused her physically and verbally in 2013. She also named a few production controllers in the incident.