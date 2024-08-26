Actor Minu Muneer is the latest celebrity in Mollywood to come out with shocking revelations against lead actors in the industry. The actor, in a detailed post on Facebook, claimed that Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya had abused her physically and verbally on the sets of a 2013 movie project. She also named a few production controllers in the incident.

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu, in the Malayalam film industry.

In 2013, I was subjected to physical and verbal abuse by these individuals while working on a project. I tried to cooperate and continue working, but the abuse became unbearable. As a result, I was forced to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai. I had spoken out against the abuse in a newspaper article. I am now seeking justice and accountability for the trauma and suffering I endured. I request your assistance in taking action against them for their heinous actions," she concluded in her post.

She later told reporters about her harrowing experience with Mukesh when she sought membership with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). “I had worked in six films when I sought a membership with AMMA. Mukesh told me that I would have to sexually comply with them if I needed to be a part of the association,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor Maniyanpilla Raju has called for an investigation into the allegations surfacing in the Malayalam film industry. He told reporters that many more revelations will come out, and there will be multiple interests behind them.

"Some people will try to capitalise on the situation. Among those accused, there will be both innocent and guilty parties. Therefore, a comprehensive investigation is necessary," Raju said.