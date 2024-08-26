Sreedevika says Thulasidas kept knocking on her door during 'Avan Chandiyude Makan' sets

After Geetha Vijayan, actor Sreedevika has come out with some serious allegations against filmmaker Thulasidas. Speaking to the media, the actor revealed that Thulasidas had misbehaved with her on the sets of the 2006 movie 'Avan Chandiyude Makan'. Though she was with her mother, the filmmaker persistently kept knocking on the door of her room in the middle of the night. He repeated the same during the next four days.

Worried about her daughter's safety, Sreedevika's mother then informed another actor about the issue. With his help, Sreedevika and her mother were moved to a new room. Sreedevika alleged that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) failed to respond to her complaint despite bringing it to their notice in 2018.

On Monday, actor Geetha Vijayan, who opened up about her unpleasant experiences during film shoots, also specifically mentioned that director Thulasidas behaved inappropriately towards her during the filming of the 1991 movie 'Chanchattam'. Geetha recalled incidents where Thulasidas knocked on her door and called her room phone, though she clarified that no physical harm was inflicted. She also mentioned that if an inquiry committee approached her, she would share all these details.