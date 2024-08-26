AMMA executive committee meeting postponed due to Mohanlal's absence

The executive committee meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), which was set to take place on Tuesday, has been postponed owing to Mohanlal's absence. The actor, who is the president of the actors' body, is currently at a shoot in Chennai and won't be able to arrive in Kochi on Tuesday, following which, the meeting was postponed.

The meeting is crucial as actor Siddique has stepped down as AMMA's general secretary after actor Revathy Sampath accused him of sexual abuse. Also, the executive committee is expected to address the differences of opinion within the association in the wake of the Hema Commission report findings.

The Hema Commission report has opened a floodgate of sexual assault complaints. Though the report has not revealed any names, many actors are now opening up about the abuse they faced in the hands of several prominent names in the Malayalam film industry. On Monday alone, actor Minu Muneer said Mukesh had sought sexual favours from her for a membership in AMMA. She also accused actors Jayasurya, Idavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju of abuse. A junior artist also revealed that actor Baburaj had sexually abused her after inviting her to his house promising a film role.