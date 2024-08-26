A junior artist has now revealed that she was sexually abused by actor Baburaj at his house in Aluva, a few years ago. The artist claimed that she was invited to Baburaj's house in the promise of offering her a role in a film in 2019. According to her, she was informed that a director and screenwriter would also be present at the house.

“Baburaj had promised me a role in the film and invited me to his house in Aluva, claiming that the screenwriter and director would be there. However, when I reached the house, I realised that Baburaj was alone. He gave me a room to rest and told me that the filmmakers would come shortly. However, after a while, he knocked at the door and then started physically abusing me,” she said.

She said she left the house and did not meet the actor again, but he continued to send her sleazy messages on Whatsapp. “However, I never responded to him,” she said. Earlier in the day, another actor Minu Muneer, in a detailed post on Facebook, stated that Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu and Jayasurya had abused her physically and verbally in 2013. She also named a few production controllers in the incident.