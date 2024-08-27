Anjali Ameer accuses Suraj Venjaramoodu of asking inappropriate question during film shoot

Transwoman actor and model Anjali Ameer has disclosed that actor Suraj Venjaramoodu asked an inappropriate question during the filming of her first movie. According to Anjali, Suraj questioned whether transgender individuals experience the same pleasure as cisgender women. She addressed the inappropriate inquiry on set, and Suraj subsequently apologised for his comments.

Anjali explained that this incident happened during the production of her debut film and is now being discussed again. Despite her initial reluctance to speak out, she felt it was important to bring the matter to light. She noted that while many people harbour doubts and questions about transgender individuals' sexual experiences, it was unexpected for such a question to be posed on set.

At the time of the incident, Anjali reported the matter to Mammootty and the film's director, who also advised that Suraj should apologise. Anjali emphasised the importance of timely and accurate responses to such issues, stating that inadequate handling of these matters can lead to further problems.

The recent Hema Committee report, which has exposed numerous sexual harassment allegations within the Malayalam film industry, has heightened scrutiny of such issues. Prominent figures and leaders, including those within AMMA, have faced increased attention. Actresses like Minu Muneer, Revathy Sampath, and Geetha Vijayan, along with unnamed junior artists, have also shared their experiences, leading to a rise in reported cases.