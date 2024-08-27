'Mohan was a crowd puller back in those days'. Film fraternity remembers veteran director

The death of director Mohan, who belonged to the golden period of Malayalam cinema ruled by filmmakers like Bharathan, K G George and Padmarajan, has left a huge void in the Malayalam film industry, with his death. The director is best known for films like 'Randu Penkuttikal', 'Shalini Ente Koottukari', 'Illakangal' and 'Aalolam'. Actor Jalaja who worked with the legendary filmmaker in the beginning of her career, remembered the character in 'Shalini Ente Koottukari' helmed by Mohan with a lot of fondness. “My character Ammu in the movie was so beautiful. In fact, I still consider it as one of the most important roles and films in my career. Mohan sir was someone who contributed a lot to Malayalam cinema with the kind of movies he made,” said Jalaja, who also played a small role in the film 'Randu Penkuttikal'.

A still from 'Shalini Enna Koottukari.' Photo: YouTube

According to her, it was director Padmarajan who first told her about the movie. “That is how I signed up for the film. Ammu was a sentimental character,” she said. She recalled how the director was always calm on the sets of his films. “I was a new face then but he would be really helpful. I can safely say working in his films helped me achieve a position in Malayalam cinema,” she said.

Sai Kumar, who worked in Mohan's film 'Angane Oru Avadhikkalathu' spoke about the director's dedication to his craft. “He was a tough taskmaster but that was because of his dedication to his job. He was very particular about every action and scene. I remember how he would come to me on the sets and point out some minute things,” he said.

Actor and director Balachandra Menon said there was a time when Mohan was a crowd-puller. “Back in those days, his name would suffice to bring people to theatres,” he added.