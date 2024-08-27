There is a growing clamour for the general secretary post within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the resignation of actor Siddique who stepped aside after facing allegations of sexual abuse. Though actor Baburaj, who is currently the joint general secretary is next in line to accept the position of general secretary, there is pressure for him to step aside as he has also been accused of sexual abuse.

As per reports, Jagadish, who is the vice-president of AMMA, is a likely candidate to the post. He has gained support for his favourable stand regarding the Hema Commission report in the past few days.

However, the actor has reportedly cited some difficulties in taking up the post, as he has signed up for several films in the coming months.

Also, he may find it difficult to commute constantly to Kochi for the constant meetings since he is based in Thiruvananthapuram. Though Jayan Cherthala is also the vice-president of AMMA, his name is yet to figure in the discussions. The executive committee may also consider a woman to the post, according to reports.