May not continue in AMMA. Kunchacko Boban is ideal choice as president: Dharmajan Bolgatty

Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty welcomed the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA)'s decision to dissolve the executive committee. “I appreciate what Lalettan (Mohanlal) did. He took a collective decision when some members of the executive committee faced sexual abuse allegations. However, I am not sure if there is anyone else like Mohanlal or Mammootty who can be the face of AMMA. The association is able to raise money since people like them are at the helm. I don't think the leadership can be complete without them,” he said, adding that he might not continue his association with AMMA in the future.

Dharmajan, however, said Kunchacko Boban would be an ideal choice to helm the association, if a new leadership arises. “Only those who are active in AMMA should come to leadership positions. I think Kunchacko Boban would be the ideal choice to be president,”he said. On Tuesday, AMMA decided to dissolve the executive committee during a WhatsApp meeting organised by key members. According to Manorama News, Mohanlal was the one who said that it would be right to dissolve the committee as more allegations are likely to surface in the coming days. He also thought that the present committee should make way for more youngsters to lead the association.