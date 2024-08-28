Model Jyothi Mohan has accused a director of sexual misconduct. The director, according to her, had promised her a role in a woman-centric film. She said he approached her through Facebook and informed her he was in the look out for some dark-skinned models in his film. Though he first invited her to a prominent mall in Kochi, he cancelled the appointment accusing her of being late. He then kept pestering her with lewd messages on social media in the night, following which, he invited her to his home. When she declined, he said he was not interested in casting her in his film.

The Hema Commission report has unlocked a series of shocking revelations in the Malayalam film industry. Several well-known and junior artists have come out accusing prominent directors, actors and producers of sexual misconduct. Several women have also started filing police cases against the accused. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), meanwhile, dissolved its executive committee on moral grounds on Tuesday.