Beena Antony addresses personal attacks following viral video with Siddique

Actress Beena Antony has come forward to clarify a viral video featuring her and actor Siddique. She explained that the video, which shows her comforting Siddique during an 'AMMA' meeting, is being circulated in a misleading manner. Beena clarified that the video was taken when she met Siddique at the meeting after the passing of his son, Sappy. She said that she has known Siddique's son since he was a child and that Siddique has always treated her like a sister.

Beena expressed concern over the personal attacks being made against her in relation to this video. She stated that while any accusations against Siddique should be thoroughly investigated and, if proven true, should result in appropriate punishment, she requested that the character assassination being directed at her cease immediately.

Reflecting on the current crisis in the film industry, Beena noted that this is a difficult time, especially following the mass resignation from 'AMMA.' She acknowledged the distress and anxiety that everyone in the industry is feeling. Beena explained that she felt compelled to address the situation after the video of her and Siddique went viral across social media and even within family groups.

Beena went on to recount the circumstances surrounding the video. She mentioned that when Siddique's son, Sappy, passed away, many of her colleagues visited to offer their condolences. However, Beena was unable to attend at that time due to illness. The next time she saw Siddique was at the 'AMMA' general body meeting, where the video in question was filmed. She reiterated that her interaction with Siddique was rooted in long-standing family ties, recalling how she and her mother had visited Siddique's home when his son was a child, and how they had been warmly welcomed by his late wife and mother.