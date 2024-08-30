Changes women brought to cinema were long overdue: Jeo Baby

The film industry in Malayalam is currently undergoing significant creative and political changes. There have been a series of major hits, including 'Manjummel Boys', 'Kaathal—The Core', and 'Bramayugam', as well as the recent Me Too movement following the Justice Hema Commission report. At the Manorama News Conclave 2024, directors Jeo Baby, Rahul Sadasivan, and Chidambaram discussed the industry's ongoing transformations.

'Kaathal' director Jeo Baby emphasised the impact of recent revelations, notably the Hema Committee report. He expressed that such changes were long overdue. "What was once dismissed as rumours over the past four years has become reality. We are at a point where actions must be taken, and any delay would be detrimental," he said. Chidambaram, director of 'Manjummel Boys', echoed this sentiment, stating that the industry cannot progress while women face exploitation. Despite the challenges, he encouraged focusing on the positive aspects of these changes.

The year 2024 has witnessed notable shifts in Malayalam cinema in filmmaking and genre exploration. Bramayugam is a prime example of this evolution. Rahul Sadasivan, the film's director, explained that filmmakers now focus on capturing and maintaining the audience's attention. "To keep the audience engaged, we need to innovate. I strive to bring something new with every project, he said. Jeo Baby also spoke about his work, noting that his films, such as 'The Great Indian Kitchen' and 'Kaathal', were influenced by familiar topics rather than deliberate choices. "I relate to Nimisha and Suraj's characters in The Great Indian Kitchen. Having grown up with male privileges, I understood the difficulties women face when performing their daily tasks", he said. He also stressed how his understanding of feminism evolved through life experiences and film work, noting the inclusion of women in his team for Kaathal compared to the all-male team for The Great Indian Kitchen.

While acknowledging the rise of women in cinema, Chidambaram also pointed out that their presence should not be tokenistic. "In Manjummel Boys, adding female characters just for the sake of it would have been a waste of time. The film portrays real-life scenarios where women face different restrictions," he said.

When discussing the origins of these changes in Malayalam cinema, Jeo Baby noted that change takes time. He observed that outsiders are increasingly envious of the Malayalam audience's receptiveness. "Change is inevitable and has been occurring for a long time. We are merely continuing this process", he stated. Chidambaram added that while creative freedom is prevalent, financial constraints often pose limitations. Rahul Sadasivan mentioned that while successful movies usually follow a fixed formula, the key is to innovate within that framework.

Looking ahead, Jeo expressed a desire for a complete overhaul of the traditional movie structure. "I hope someone will come along and completely disrupt the existing norms to create something entirely new", he said. Chidambaram anticipated that technology would drive future changes, with new genres, such as science fiction, potentially gaining popularity among Malayalam audiences. "Malayalis have traditionally been averse to science fiction, but this genre might see a rise in the future", he remarked. Rahul concluded that while the core of storytelling remains consistent, the way it is developed and presented will be crucial for future success.