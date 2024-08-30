Actor Suparna Anand who won the hearts of Malayali audience through her performances in 'Nyan Gandharvan' and 'Vaishali' spoke about the bitter experiences she had faced in the Malayalam film industry. The actor revealed that she left Malayalam cinema because she could not withstand the pressure she had to face from several corners. The actor also expressed surprise that superstars like Mohanlal and Mammootty have kept silent about the rising MeToo allegations faced by the prominent actors in the film industry.

“It is irrelevant to question why people decide to respond after a period of 34 years. I worked in the Malayalam film industry only for four years. But I had to leave because of the pressures within the film industry. Casting couch has been there since time immemorial,” the actor said.

She also criticised actor-politician Mukesh for not stepping down from the post of MLA, even though he has been booked in a sexual assault case. The actor also appreciated the women who came forward boldly to name their abusers.

Suparna, who made her debut in films as a child artist in Hindi cinema, first appeared in Malayalam in Bharathan's directorial 'Vaishali', written by M T Vasudevan Nair. Her performance as Vaishali, a devadasi girl who seduces Rishyasringa, was well-appreciated. She later appeared in 'Nagarangalil Chennu Raparkam', 'Utharam' and 'Nyan Gandharvan' in Malayalam cinema.