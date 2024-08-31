Punish the guilty, but protect the industry: Mohanlal on Hema committee report

Addressing the media regarding the recent Hema Committee report and his silence on the matter while several prominent actors in the industry face sexual assault allegations, former AMMA president and actor Mohanlal emphasised the need to protect the Malayalam film industry. He urged that everyone should work together to overcome the current crisis. "Other industries should also have a Hema Committee report. Let this be a significant moment in the film industry, starting with Malayalam cinema," he remarked.

Mohanlal stated that AMMA is an organisation built through the hard work of many individuals and stressed that while anyone who has committed a crime should be held accountable, the industry itself should not be destroyed. "We need to reconstruct this industry. Actors in this industry are people who get excited and emotional very quickly, and when something like this happens, they are deeply affected by it," the veteran actor explained.

He further added that Malayalam cinema is currently experiencing a remarkable period of growth, gaining pan-Indian and international recognition. Mohanlal pleaded with the media not to damage the industry as a result of the controversy going global, urging for a balanced approach to ensure that the industry's progress is not derailed.