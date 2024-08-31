Stand with us and we will stand with you: Mohanlal

Addressing media inquiries about the Hema Committee report, actor Mohanlal stated that it is not his place to respond to the allegations, but rather the responsibility of the court. "Even bigger things have happened before, and such issues are not exclusive to cinema. We cannot make a hasty decision now," he remarked. Mohanlal stressed the need to focus on preventing such incidents from occurring in the future.

Mohanlal explained that AMMA was established to protect its members, and when numerous allegations arise suddenly, it's essential to understand the root of the problem before arriving at a solution. "Stand with us, and we will stand with you—that's how it should be," he said, urging for unity.

He also urged the media to focus on the well-being of Malayalam cinema as a whole rather than on specific groups like WCC or AMMA. Mohanlal also pointed out that sexual harassment is not confined to the cinema industry but occurs in every industry, assuring that a resolution will be reached in due time.