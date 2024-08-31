Mohanlal to break silence on Hema Commission report?

Mohanlal, who is meeting the media on Saturday afternoon, is expected to break his silence on the AMMA mass resignation and Hema Commission report, which created ripples in the Malayalam film industry. This is the first time that Mohanlal will be addressing the public after the turn of events in Mollywood.

Recently, the AMMA executive council was dissolved after the wave of MeToo allegations against the top brass. Following the publication of the Hema Commission report, several women opened up about their bad experiences from various people in the industry.

Filmmaker Ranjith stepped down as Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman following sexual assault allegations levelled against him by Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra. Another male model also filed a complaint against the ‘Pranchiyettan and The Saint’ director alleging that he was forced to strip naked in front of him. Several complaints have also been filed against actors Siddique, Jayasurya and actor-politician Mukesh for sexual abuse against their junior artists.