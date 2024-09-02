Actors must receive recognition based on their contributions, regardless of their position: Grace Antony

Actor Grace Antony has recently voiced her concerns about the selective recognition of actors in the film industry. She talked about the need for fair treatment and equal acknowledgement, stating, “It is essential for actors to receive the recognition they deserve based on their contributions, regardless of their position. If only certain actors are being recognized, it creates an imbalance.”

Grace pointed out that, while she has not personally experienced harassment, she has heard other actors discuss their troubling experiences. She highlighted the importance of merit-based evaluation, suggesting that the film industry should focus on both performance and market value when assessing talent. “Cinema is a business, and it’s crucial that both creative and technical teams, including directors and producers, are acknowledged for their contributions. Actors should be evaluated based on their performance and the market value they bring to a project,” she explained.

Commenting on the current state of the industry, Grace noted that Tamil cinema provides a more equitable system of recognition compared to Malayalam cinema. “In Tamil cinema, actors receive fair recognition based on their work. Malayalam cinema should adopt similar standards to benefit everyone involved,” she said.

Grace also criticised the practice of selective recognition, arguing that a film should be judged on its merits rather than the name of the actor alone. “For a film to succeed, it needs to be evaluated on its quality and its selling points, not just the actor’s name,” she stated.